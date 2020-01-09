Jordan Fisher, Andrew Barth Feldman Set for Dear Evan Hansen BroadwayCon Panel

Dear Evan Hansen's incoming and outgoing leading men, Jordan Fisher and Andrew Barth Feldman, will take part in a BroadwayCon panel about playing the role on January 26 at 10am.

After making his Broadway debut as Evan in January 2019, Feldman will take his final bow in the hit show on January 26. Fisher begins performances on Tuesday, January 28.

With a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, Dear Evan Hansen is described as follows: "A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in."