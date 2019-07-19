Jonathan Larson and Larson Family to Be Honored at American Theatre Wing Gala

Rent creator Jonathan Larson and the Larson family will be celebrated at the American Theatre Wing's 2019 gala, dubbed Say Yes to Artists Gala, to be held Monday, September 16, at Cipriani 42nd Street.

Honorary co-chairs include Michael Greif, Patti LuPone, the Miranda family, James L. Nederlander, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Jordan Roth, Nick Scandalios, Philip Smith, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Brisa Trinchero, Sergio Trujillo, Aaron Tveit, and Robert Wankel. Pamela Barbey, CeCe Black, Meg Fofonoff, Lawrence Otis Graham and Pamela Thomas-Graham, Anki Leeds, Evan Shapiro, and Nadine Wong will serve as Gala Chairs.

The funds raised at the gala will provide vital support for the Wing's programs, which champion theatrical excellence at every stage and ensure that American Theatre has a dynamic and diverse future. The goal for this year's gala is to provide the Jonathan Larson Grants with a fresh infusion of funds to match what his family invested over two decades ago.

In celebration of the musical theater creatives who have been impacted by his legacy, the evening will feature one-of-a-kind performances by some of the most vibrant and exciting artists of our time.