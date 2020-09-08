Join Us for an All-New Season of Theater Trivia Beginning This Thursday

We're back for an all-new season of TriviaMania beginning this Thursday, September 10, at 7pm ET.

Join quizmasters Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman) and Brett Thiele (Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark), as well as TheaterMania's Joseph Guglielmo, for a six-round game that tests your knowledge of Broadway, off-Broadway, and random facts from theater history. If you know the original title of Oklahoma!, this game is for you. (We'll accept either Green Grow the Lilacs, which was the source material, but our preferred answer is Away We Go, which was what they called the show during its New Haven, Connecticut, tryout.)

Play on your own at home or take the leap and register to play the free game live! Test the waters by signing up for one game here. Or, if you're bold, click here to sign up for our six-week tournament.