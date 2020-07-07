John Mulaney to Make New Episodes of Sack Lunch Bunch

Comedy Central has announced a deal with comedian John Mulaney to star in and executive-produce two original Sack Lunch Bunch specials, including an upcoming holiday-themed one that will reunite the cast from the original hit.

The first Sack Lunch Bunch special, an off-beat show in which Mulaney sang and danced while musing about fear, death, and loneliness, featured some of Broadway's most talented children along with Broadway stars such as Tony winners André De Shields and Annaleigh Ashford. It aired on Netflix last year.

This will mark Mulaney's return to Comedy Central, where he last did a special in 2012. "We couldn't be more excited about John's return to Comedy Central and hope this is just the beginning of a long-standing partnership," said Chris McCarthy, president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands.

Mulaney has been nominated for 16 Emmys and is a two-time winner. He made his Broadway debut in 2016 in Oh, Hello on Broadway, in which he starred with fellow comedian Nick Kroll.