John Carney, Martin Scorsese Collaborating on New Movie-Musical Using Gershwin Songs

A new movie-musical using the tunes of George Gershwin is in the works from director John Carney (Once) and producer Martin Scorsese.

The film is titled Fascinating Rhythm, and will tell the story of a woman's journey through the New York City of past and present. Carney will pen the screenplay with Chris Cluess. Additional details are not available.

Gershwin's songs has been used in multiple catalog musicals of this nature, including the stage version of An American in Paris, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Crazy For You, My One and Only, and, unrelated to this project, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm. For the stage, Gershwin and his brother Ira penned the original musicals Of Thee I Sing, Lady, Be Good, Porgy and Bess, and Oh, Kay!, among many others.