Joel Grey, Donna Murphy, Leslie Uggams, and More Join Broadway for Biden Pep Rally

Broadway stars will join Broadway for Biden — together with Broadway podcast The Fabulous Invalid, Eric Ulloa's podcast Do You Hear the People Sing? A Theater Person's Guide to Saving Democracy, and the Broadway Podcast Network — for the Broadway for Biden Pep Rally, to be held Wednesday, October 14, at 8pm ET.

Hosted by playwright and actor Eric Ulloa, the Broadway for Biden Pep Rally will kick off with Broadway luminaries Joel Grey and Donna Murphy and will also include appearances from Harolyn Blackwell, James Monroe Iglehart, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Lesli Margherita, Patti Murin, Zachary Prince, Brandon Uranowitz, stage manager Matthew DiCarlo, Leslie Uggams, and company members from Broadway's Beetlejuice, including Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Dana Steingold, along with NYC City Council member, Democratic Nominee for US Congress, NY-15, Ritchie Torres.

"The lights of Broadway may be dark due to this administration's failure to control COVID-19, but the passion and activism of the Broadway community shines bright, as we fight for the leadership and change that arrives with a Biden-Harris Administration," said Host Eric Ulloa. "To kick off the last few weeks before the election, we give you a Broadway Pep Rally to cheer on the future we can't wait to see arrive when Joe and Kamala take center stage."

The Pep Rally can be watched here.