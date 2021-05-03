Joe Morton and Sally Murphy to Lead Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination

Joe Morton and Sally Murphy will star in a streaming production of Cornelius Eady's Brutal Imagination, available May 20-June 3 via the Vineyard Theatre.

Morton and Murphy starred in the original 2001 production of the drama, which is based on Eady's poem cycle about the 1994 case of Susan Smith, a white woman from South Carolina who claimed that a Black man had kidnapped her children. An FBI search ensued until Smith confessed that the man did not exist and she had, in fact, drowned her kids.

Morton directs the stage reading production, which has video design by Jared Mezzocchi. The original Vineyard Theatre staging was helmed by Diane Paulus, with original music by Diedre L. Murray.