Jimmy Smits to Star in Streaming Production of Nilo Cruz's Two Sisters and a Piano

Emmy winner Jimmy Smits will star in a streaming production of Nilo Cruz's 1999 play Two Sisters and a Piano, presented by the new streaming theater company New Normal Rep. The drama will stream on demand April 21-May 23.

Cruz will also direct the work, which is set in 1991 and follows two sisters serving time under house arrest in Cuba, and the lieutenant assigned to their case who falls in love with one of them. Smits starred on Broadway in Cruz's Pulitzer-winning Anna in the Tropics. Further casting is still to be announced.

New Normal Rep was created to present new and lesser known plays from divergent cultural and historical perspectives via the internet, with performances recorded in actors' homes using green screen technology and state-of-the-art editing.