Jim Parsons, Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto, and More Discuss Netflix's The Boys in the Band

In 2018, Mart Crowley's seminal drama about gay life, The Boys in the Band, made its Broadway debut 50 years after premiering off-Broadway. The Tony-winning production has now been adapted for the screen by director Joe Mantello, who brought his entire Broadway cast — Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Brian Hutchison, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins — to Netflix for this film adaptation.

Here, Mantello and his company discuss the importance of the work and what audiences can expect when they watch the movie.