Jefferson Mays's One-Man A Christmas Carol Will Stream This Holiday Season

Tony winner Jefferson Mays will bring his one-man A Christmas Carol to the screen in a new streaming edition that premiers on Saturday, November 28.

The Charles Dickens classic is adapted by Mays, his wife, Susan Lyons, and director Michael Arden, with the online edition conceived by Arden and scenic designer Dane Laffrey. It is based on the 2018 production at the Geffen Playhouse. The beneficiaries of this event – partner community, amateur, and regional theaters that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 crisis – will be provided materials that will allow them to market A Christmas Carol directly to their subscribers and single ticket buyers. Proceeds from ticket sales will be distributed accordingly.

Partner theaters currently include La Jolla Playhouse, Actors' Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sankofa Collective, South Coast Repertory, Shea's Performing Arts Center, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, and Vermont Stage.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol also includes Maceo Bishop (director of photography), Ben Stanton (lighting design), Lucy Mackinnon (projection design), Joshua D. Reid (sound design), Cookie Jordan (hair and makeup design), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Nikki M. James (assistant director).

Production photos of the Geffen Playhouse production by photographer Chris Whitaker are available at