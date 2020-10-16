Jason Tam, Morgan Siobhan Green to Star in Broadcast of War of the Worlds

Initial casting has been announced for an online benefit of War of the Worlds, presented on October 30 at 8pm — 82 years to the day after Orson Wells terrified the world with his now-legendary Mercury Theater on the Air broadcast.

Howard Koch's historic adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel will be presented by Keen Company and aired via Broadway On Demand. It will be directed by Jonathan Silverstein, with a cast led by Jason Tam, Arnie Burton, Morgan Siobhan Green, and Khiry Walker, with more to be announced. Paul Brill will compose original music.

War of the Worlds, which details an alien invasion in New York City and is mostly delivered as a news bulletin, is famous for having allegedly caused mass hysteria throughout America during its original broadcast.

Tickets are available here.