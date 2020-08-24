James Lapine to Pen Book About Creating Sunday in the Park With George With Sondheim

Publishing imprint Farrar, Straus and Giroux will release a new book about the creation of Sunday in the Park With George on April 13, 2021.

Written by James Lapine, Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George explores the two-year odyssey of creating the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, which features a book by Lapine and score by Sondheim.

Putting It Together will feature Lapine's own recollections, as well as conversations between him, Sondheim, and the original cast and crew, with script notes, sheet music, photos, sketches, and more.