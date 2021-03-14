Jagged Little Pill Wins Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album

The original Broadway cast recording of Jagged Little Pill has won this year's Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Official recipients are stars Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten, and Elizabeth Stanley, as well as producers Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen, and Vivek J. Tiwary.

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The show is based on Morissette's album Jagged Little Pil and incorporates '90s anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket."

The album is available on the Atlantic Records label. Buy a copy of the CD here. Buy the vinyl release here.