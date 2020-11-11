Jagged Little Pill Releases New Behind-the-Scenes Making-Of Book

Grand Central Publishing has released a new behind-the-scenes book about the making of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill. Click here to purchase the book.

Published in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Alanis Morissette's iconic album, the new book features in-depth interviews with the cast and creative team, a history of the album written by Morissette herself, and the full libretto of the show annotated by book writer Diablo Cody.

Nominated for 15 Tony Awards, Jagged Little Pill was running at the Broadhurst Theatre when all live performance was shut down due to Covid, and is expected to resume once the health crisis ends. The musical is directed by Diane Paulus and features a Tony-nominated principal cast made up of Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, and Kathryn Gallagher.

