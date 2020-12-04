Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and More Take Part in 'Twas the Night

Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Nik Walker, and more are taking part in a podcast radio-play production of 'Twas the Night, a present-day reimagining of the beloved poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. It will be released for free on all podcast apps via the Hamilcast feed on Monday, December 14.

The one-episode radio play will raise money for the Actors Fund, supporting the theater community during Broadway's longest shutdown ever. "'Twas the Night has been a labor of love for all involved and I am excited we had a reason to get the band back together through this radio play," said executive producer Gillian Pensavalle. "I have met so many incredible artists, like the ones in our cast, through podcasting. Being able to bring those two worlds together in a time when things are so uncertain for so many artists, and to help raise money to help even more artists at the same time, felt right."

'Twas the Night features voice acting from Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Aneesa Folds, Lexi Garcia, Nik Walker, Fergie L. Phillippe, Eddy Lee, Patrick Hinds, Michael Paul Smith, and Gillian Pensavalle. This new presentation is a feel-good homage to the original poem, set in a world with security alarms, cell phones, and a little Christmas magic. Parents Ian and Margaret are having a serene Christmas night and their two children are dreaming of sugar plums in the next room, when a series of noises and crashes cause concern that Margaret's younger brother is playing a holiday prank. But who, really, arose such a clatter? In the end, the whole family remembers that it's never too late to say what you mean and that the spirit of Christmas is stronger than ever.

To find out more and to contribute to 'Twas the Night's fundraising efforts, click here.