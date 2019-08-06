SuperYou: The Musical Announces Presentations for Industry Labs

It has been announced that Broadway-bound SuperYou The Musical will have three invitation-only developmental lab presentations at Open Jar Studios, to take place on August 14 and 15.

SuperYou features book, music, and lyrics from Lourds Lane, with direction and choreography by JoAnn Hunter. The presentation's cast will feature Lane, Kennedy Caughell, Justin Matthew Sargeant, Mimi Ryder, Nicolette Hart, Lavon Fisher Wilson, Molly Tynes, Brie Cassil, Timothy Fraser, Michael Baerga, and Jamie Pfaff.

The creative team will feature music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, music direction by Jane Cardona, sound design by Brian Ronan, costume design by Gregg Barnes, wig design by David Brian Brown, scenic design by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, and aerial designs by Bobby Hedglin-Taylor.

The musical is designed as follows: "SuperYou The Musical is a story about a comic book artist who learns to love herself when her superheroine creations, who are all aspects of herself, come to life."