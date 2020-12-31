In Memoriam: A Look Back at the Theater Icons We Lost in 2020
Broadway said farewell to a great many legends this year.
As the year comes to an end, we lovingly look back on those in the theater community we've lost this year. May their memories be a blessing. They will be missed.
Eric Bentley, esteemed critic, translator, and playwright
Roger Berlind, theatrical producer
Howell Binkley, Tony-winning lighting designer of Jersey Boys and Hamilton
Mark Blum, beloved Broadway and off-Broadway veteran
Chadwick Boseman, playwright and actor
Zoe Caldwell, a four-time Tony-winning Broadway legend
Brent Carver, Tony-Winning Originator of Roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman and Parade
Marge Champion, veteran dancer from Broadway's Golden Age
Anthony Chisholm, Tony-nominated actor seen in Jitney and Radio Golf
Lawrence Clayton, veteran of seven Broadway shows
Lynn Cohen, stage and screen character actor
Nick Cordero, Tony-nominated actor seen in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, and A Bronx Tale
Mart Crowley, author of groundbreaking play The Boys in the Band
Olivia de Havilland, two-time Academy Award winner
Brian Dennehy, two-time Tony-winning star of Death of a Salesman and Long Day's Journey Into Night
Kirk Douglas, legend of stage and screen
Merwin Foard, veteran Broadway standby
Bernard Gersten, executive producer of Lincoln Center Theater
Ian Holm, Tony winner for The Homecoming
Peter Hunt, stage and screen director of 1776
Shirley Knight, Tony and three-time Emmy winner
Larry Kramer, playwright of The Normal Heart and foremost crusading activist against the AIDS crisis
Herbert Kretzmer, the English lyricist of Les Misérables
Ming Cho Lee, Tony-winning scenic designer
Margo Lion, Tony-winning producer
Rebecca Luker, three-time Tony-nominated star of The Secret Garden, Show Boat, and The Music Man
Michael Mandell, Broadway veteran seen in Elf
Terrence McNally, one of America's foremost playwrights
Doreen Montalvo, Broadway veteran seen in In the Heights, On Your Feet!, and Mrs. Doubtfire
Ann Reinking, Tony-winning Broadway dancer/choreographer
Naya Rivera, star of TV's Glee
Dame Diana Rigg, Tony-winning actor most recently seen in My Fair Lady on Broadway
Peter Saide, actor
Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne frontman and composer of Cry-Baby and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Arthur P. Siccardi, beloved Broadway production supervisor
Phyllis Somerville, stage and screen vet recently seen in To Kill a Mockingbird
Jerry Stiller, veteran of 15 Broadway shows and TV dad on Seinfeld and The King of Queens