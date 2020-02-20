Broadway Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Tony-Winning Producer Margo Lion

The Broadway community will commemorate the late Tony Award-winning producer Margo Lion by dimming the lights of the Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O'Neill, St. James, Walter Kerr, American Airlines, Bernard Jacobs, Helen Hayes, Neil Simon, New Amsterdam, Lincoln Center, Lyric, and Samuel J. Friedman theaters for one minute on Saturday, February 29, at exactly 7:45pm. Lion died on January 24 at age 75.

"Margo was a remarkable producer but an even more remarkable friend, both personally and professionally," said Thomas Schumacher, chairman of the Broadway League. "Her success on Broadway speaks for itself, but perhaps less known was her passionate political activism which resulted in historic benefit events for both Presidents Clinton and Obama at the New Amsterdam Theatre. She was a big thinker with an even bigger heart. She will be missed."

Lion's Broadway producing credits included Jelly's Last Jam (1992), Angels in America (1993-4), Elaine Stritch at Liberty (2002), Hairspray (2003), Caroline, or Change (2004), The Wedding Singer (2006), and Catch Me If You Can (2011), among others.