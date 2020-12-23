Rebecca Luker, Three-Time Tony Nominee and Beloved Broadway Soprano, Dies at 59

Rebecca Luker, the beloved Broadway actor and three-time Tony nominee, has died at the age of 59. Luker had been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2019.

Luker made her Broadway debut as part of the original cast of The Phantom of the Opera, taking over the role of Christine after the departure of original star Sarah Brightman. She earned Best Actress in a Musical Tony nominations for her performances in Show Boat and The Music Man, and a Best Featured Actress in a Musical nomination for Mary Poppins.

Her plethora of Broadway credits also include The Secret Garden, Nine, Cinderella, and Fun Home, which would mark her final Broadway appearance. Off-Broadway, Luker's many shows include Passion and Death Takes a Holiday. Her final stage credit was the Kennedy Center production of Footloose in 2019. Luker's last album, All the Girls, will be released via PS Classics on December 25. It features duets with longtime friend Sally Wilfert.

Luker married Danny Burstein in 2000. He survives her, alongside stepsons Zachary and Alexander.