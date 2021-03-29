Idina Menzel Will Return to Enchanted Role in the Film's Sequel

Composer Alan Menken confirmed last week that Idina Menzel will be reprising the role she played in Enchanted for the film's upcoming sequel, Disenchanted. He also revealed that original cast member James Marsden will be returning. Menken revealed the news in an interview with JLGB Virtual.

Enchanted stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey had previously been announced as returning for the sequel. Lyricist Stephen Schwartz will be rejoining Menken to work on the songs.

Blending animation and live action, the original Enchanted film starred Adams as Giselle, a princess who was forced out of the kingdom of Andalasia and into contemporary New York City. The film also starred Dempsey, Marsden, Menzel, Timothy Spall, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon. Enchanted featured a score by Menken and Schwartz, who received Oscar nominations for three of their tunes.