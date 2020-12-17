Hugh Jackman's Boy From Oz Shirt; Bernadette Peters's Witch Shoes From Into the Woods Up for Auction

The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual holiday auction with a host of stage-and-screen-worn items.

The auction will raise funds to support artisans and business owners who create and supply costumes for the entertainment industry. It will also support equitable access and opportunities to education, tools and resources for FIT students, who are the future leadership of the costume and creative industries.

Items up for bid through December 21 include Jenn Colella's Captain's jacket and hat from Come From Away, Bernadette Peters's Witch shoes from Into the Woods, Laura Bell Bundy's pink velour track suit from Legally Blonde, and Barrett Wilbert Weed's hand-painted denim jacket from Mean Girls.

Collectibles in round two, December 18-28, include Hugh Jackman's pineapple shirt from The Boy From Oz, Bernadette Peters's coat worn in Gypsy, and Bob Mackie's framed, signed costume sketches from The Cher Show.

Click here for the auctions.