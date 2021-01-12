Hugh Jackman, Chris Rock to Take Part in New York Arts Revival Pop-Up Performance Series

Hugh Jackman, Renée Fleming, and Chris Rock are among the 150 artists and arts organizations that will take part in Governor Andrew Cuomo's newly announced New York Arts Revival initiative.

A partnership between Scott Rudin, James Rosenthal, and the New York State Council on the Arts, the series will include pop-up performances across New York State, with participating artists also including Amy Schumer and Wynton Marsalis, and organizations like the National Black Theatre, Ars Nova, and Ballet Hispánico.

In addition, a pilot program will explore the creation of socially distant performances in venues with flexible seating arrangements, and a collaboration with the Mellon Foundation will provide grants to more than 1,000 artists and arts groups. New York Arts Revival is expected to culminate in both the Tribeca Film Festival and the opening of Little Island, a new outdoor space on the Hudson River, this spring.

New York Arts Revival will launch on or around February 4, with exact details to come.