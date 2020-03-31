Hugh Dancy and More Set for This Week's 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The 24 Hour Plays will release a new set of Viral Monologues tonight on IGTV at @24hourplays and at 24hourplays.com/viral-monologues. Twenty actors have been paired with prominent theater writers, who have crafted unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6pm until midnight, the new monologues will be published, one every 15 minutes.

This week's lineup includes performers Derrick Baskin, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Ato Blankson-Wood, Mike Carlsen, Hugh Dancy, Erin Darke, Lora Lee Gayer, Will Hochman, Francis Jue, T.R. Knight, David Krumholtz, Elizabeth Marvel, Sienna Miller, Debra Monk, Christopher Oscar Peña, Lauren Pritchard, Jessica St. Clair, Tara Summers, Tamara Tunie, and Alison Wright.

Rachel Axler, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Mario Correa, David Cross, Sarah DeLappe, Lydia Diamond, Jason Grote, Jess Honovich, Nora Kirkpatrick, David Lindsay-Abaire, Donald Margulies, Cat Miller, muMs, Dan O'Brien, Ife Olujobi, Liliana Padilla, Max Posner, Howard Sherman, and Zhu Yi will write the monologues.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette.