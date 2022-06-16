Hear Danny Burstein Sing "52" From Joe Iconis's new Album

On June 17, Ghostlight Records will release a new album — titled Album — from musical-theater composer Joe Iconis. With a total of 44 tracks, the album features performances by over 70 members of Iconis's vast family of collaborators.

In advance of tomorrow's release, we've got a track from the album, titled "52." Sung by Tony winner Danny Burstein, "52" is an ode to two Broadway theaters on 52nd Street — the formerly named Alvin (now the Neil Simon) and Virginia (now the August Wilson). Listen below.

Vocalists on Album also include Aaron Tveit, Andrew Rannells, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Krysta Rodriguez, Kerry Butler, Annie Golden, George Salazar, Will Roland, Andrew Barth Feldman, and many more. The album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, and executive-produced by Randi Zuckerberg. Danielle Gimbal provides music direction, with choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner. A Los Angeles album release concert will be held at the Bourbon Room on Wednesday, June 22.

Iconis was nominated for a 2019 Tony Award for his score for the sci-fi musical Be More Chill. Iconis's other musicals include Punk Rock Girl, The Black Suits, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks. His songs "Broadway, Here I Come!" and "The Goodbye Song" were also featured on the NBC series Smash.

To pre-order Album, click here (paid link).