Graciela Daniele to Receive Lifetime Achievement Tony Award

Director and choreographer Graciela Daniele will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 Tony Awards in September.

Daniele is a 10-time Tony nominee, whose work includes the original productions of Ragtime, The Goodbye Girl, Once on This Island, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and The Rink, as well as acclaimed revivals of Annie Get Your Gun and The Pirates of Penzance, among other shows. As a performer, she danced in the original productions of Promises, Promises, Coco, Follies, and Chicago. Her work will next be seen in the musical Paradise Square, opening on Broadway in 2022.

The 2020 Tony Awards will be presented in a hybrid event on September 26 that will take place on Paramount Plus and the CBS Television Network. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 2020 before the global health pandemic forced delays.