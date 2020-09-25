George Salazar and Nikki M. James Lead Free Reading of The Silverfish

Urban Stages is currently presenting an online reading of the Megan Loughran play The Silverfish, directed by Jennifer Werner. The play is available for viewing through September 27 for free, with donations appreciated.

The Silverfish stars Tony winner Nikki M. James, George Salazar, Benny Elledge, and Kate Wetherhead. Holly Davis reads stage directions.

In The Silverfish, Beth and Brandon are young and in love and they have no money. They're living in Brooklyn pursuing careers they are passionate about. Which is another way of saying they have no money. When they're suddenly thrown an expensive curveball, they combine their desperation with their underutilized talents and come up with a plan. It might not be a plan that "good people" would go for, but when you're young and in love and desperate and poor, the word "good" can mean a lot of things.

Watch the play here.