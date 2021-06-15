Gaston and LeFou Series, With Luke Evans and Josh Gad, Officially Announced at Disney Plus

Disney Plus has officially given the green light to a new eight-episode Beauty and the Beast prequel series, focusing on the characters Gaston and LeFou.

The series, which currently has the working title Beauty and the Beast, will star Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou (Louie), reprising their screen performances from Disney's 2017 live-action remake of the animated classic. Joining them is Briana Middletown as Louie's stepsister, Tilly. Set years before the romance between Belle and the Beast, the series follows Gaston, LeFou, and Tilly on an unlikely journey after a revelation from her past comes to light.

Gad, Edward Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz will develop, executive-produce, and write the series, each serving as a co-showrunner. Tony nominee Liesl Tommy will serve as executive producer and direct the first episode. The show will have music by Alan Menken, who will be executive producer, with lyric contributions in the first episode by Glenn Slater.

Production begins in spring 2022.