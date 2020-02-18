Gabriel Ebert and More Join Cast of Keen Company's Arsenic and Old Lace Reading

Keen Company artistic director Jonathan Silverstein announced additional cast members for the gala benefit reading of Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace, directed by Silverstein, on Monday, February 24, at 7pm at Theatre Row.

Gabriel Ebert (Matilda), Ian Bedford (Ink), Steven Rattazzi (Indecent), and Graham Rowat (Sunset Boulevard) will join the previously announced Kathleen Chalfant, Marsha Mason, Michael Urie, Reg Rogers, Lilli Cooper, Chuck Cooper, Major Attaway, Kyle Sherman, Jay Russell, and Hal Robinson.

In Arsenic and Old Lace, we meet two charming but not so innocent spinsters who have been poisoning lonely old men, their brother who thinks he is Teddy Roosevelt, their nephew who looks strangely like Boris Karloff, and poor Mortimer who does his best to control his family's antics just long enough to announce his engagement.