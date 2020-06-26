Flashback Friday: When Larry David and David Schwimmer Starred in The Producers on Broadway

Larry David may have made his Broadway debut in his play Fish in the Dark in 2015, but it wasn't his first time at the Broadway rodeo. Sixteen years ago, in 2004, David took on the role of Max Bialystock in Mel Brooks's hit musical The Producers at the St. James Theatre. OK, that's only half true. David only played the part on his hit television show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, opposite Friends favorite David Schwimmer as Leo Bloom. We consider it to be the greatest piece of dream casting that ever (and never) actually came to fruition.