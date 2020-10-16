Flashback Friday: Today 4 U, Tomorrow 4 Telly Leung

During the iconic Rent song "Today 4 U," the character Angel is introduced in all her resplendent glory, doing jumps and high kicks in a sexy Santa suit across a series of platforms and tables. Of course, there aren't very many understudy rehearsals where performers get to try on the full costumes. So when it came time for Telly Leung to make his Angel debut, he was ready…except the headband wasn't. And that's how it became a choker necklace.