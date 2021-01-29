Flashback Friday: Our Last Interview With Cicely Tyson
Go back to the opening night of The Gin Game, in which Tyson starred with James Earl Jones.
In the fall of 2015, the legendary Cicely Tyson made her final Broadway appearance. Ninety years young at the time, Tyson starred in D.L. Coburn's The Gin Game opposite a fellow icon of stage and screen, then 84-year-old James Earl Jones. TheaterMania sat down with them on opening night, and you could tell they were having a great time. As we remember Tyson following her passing, we look back on our opening-night conversation, and you can tell they were having a swell time.
Loading...