Flashback Friday: Bryan Cranston Punches a Wall During His Worst Audition Ever
If the range of an actor is determined by the kinds of parts they play, Bryan Cranston is one of the best.
Bryan Cranston is known for playing roles of intensity, ranging from the jokester dentist on Seinfeld to his terrifying turn in Breaking Bad. That kind of intensity is even present in the audition room. Here, he recounts his worst audition, one which accidentally involves punching through a wall. As Cranston puts it, the experience certainly was "interesting."
