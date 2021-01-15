Flashback Friday: Betty White and Carol Channing Sing "Bosom Buddies"
Celebrate White's 99th birthday this weekend with this delightful video.
Hollywood icon Betty White turns 99 on Sunday, January 17, and to send us into her birthday weekend, we're flashing back to this iconic number, apparently from TV's The Love Boat. Here, White sings "Bosom Buddies" from Mame opposite Broadway legend Carol Channing. The tune was, of course, originated by White's future Golden Girls co-star Bea Arthur in Mame on Broadway.
