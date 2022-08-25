First Listen: Julie Benko Sings "Another Life" From New Album With Husband Jason Yeager

Funny Girl star Julie Benko and husband Jason Yeager are releasing their new album, Hand in Hand, tomorrow, August 26, on the Club44 Records label. Take a listen to a track from the record — "Another Life" from Jason Robert Brown and Marsha Norman's The Bridges of Madison County — below.

The pair will celebrate the recording with a concert at Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, August 29, which will also be streamed live globally. Produced and arranged by the couple, the album features Benko on vocals, clarinet, flute, and percussion, and Yeager on piano, Wurlitzer, Rhodes, celeste, organ, and percussion.

Preorder the album here.