First Date, Starring Samantha Barks, Will Stream in Time for Valentine's Day

BroadwayHD will begin streaming the recently filmed production of the musical First Date, starring Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin, on February 12. The show was filmed in England last fall at Crazy Coqs and presented by the venue and Lambert Jackson Productions.

The 2013 musical follows a two neurotic New Yorkers on a blind date. Barks and Lipkin play that couple, Casey and Aaron. They're joined by Danielle Steers as Woman #1, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Man #2, Rufus Kampa as Young Aaron, and Nicholas McLean as Man #1.

First Date has a score by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg. It is directed and filmed by Dean Johnson, with Adam Hoskins as musical supervisor and Josh Winstone as musical director.