Filming Wraps on Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick...Boom! Movie

"It isn't much, but it took all year."

With those words, a quote from the character Roger in Jonathan Larson's Rent, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that filming has wrapped on his new Netflix movie version of Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom! Shooting began earlier this year, but was interrupted by the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March. It recommenced while adhering to strict safety protocols earlier this fall.

The semiautobiographical Tick, Tick...Boom! tells the story of Jonathan, an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday. Originally a solo work with book and score by Larson, it was adapted into a three-character piece by David Auburn. Steven Levenson adapted the script for the screen.

Tick, Tick...Boom! is led by Andrew Garfield as Jonathan, alongside a cast that also includes Robin De Jesús as Michael, Alexandra Schipp as Susan, Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa, Jordan Fisher as Simon, Joshua Henry as Roger, Joanna Adler as Molly, Judith Light as Rosa Stevens, Bradley Whitford as Stephen Sondheim, and Alex D. Jennings, Maria Rose Baramo, Jared Loftin, and Kenita Miller. Ryan Heffington is choreographer, Steve Gizicki is music supervisor, Alice Brooks is cinematographer, and Bill Sherman is executive music producer.

No release date has been announced.