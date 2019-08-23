EXCLUSIVE: Lin-Manuel Miranda Describes the Universality of "If I Were a Rich Man"

The new Fiddler on the Roof documentary Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles is released in cinemas today, and before you see it, check out a new clip where Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda describes the universality of the beloved showtune "If I Were a Rich Man."

Directed by Max Lewkowicz and written by Lewkowicz and Valerie Thomas, the film features interviews with lyricist Sheldon Harnick; composer Jerry Bock; book writer Joseph Stein; producer Harold Prince; original Broadway cast member Austin Pendleton; Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish collaborators Joel Grey and Steven Skybell; previous Fiddler stars Harvey Fierstein, Danny Burstein, Samantha Massell, and Alexandra Silber; and Lin-Manuel Miranda, among others.