Exclusive: Hear Eleri Ward's "Being Alive" from New Stephen Sondheim/Sufjan Stevens Album
Suf/Sond will be released on June 4.
On June 4, Ghostlight Records will release Suf/Sond: A Perfect Little Death, a new album from singer-songwriter Eleri Ward that combines the music of Stephen Sondheim with the sounds of Sufjan Stevens. Here's a first listen to "Being Alive":
Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of "Every Day a Little Death" captioned "Sufjan on Sondheim" in 2019, Ward's album features 3 songs varying from "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" to "Take Me to the World." All of the songs were recorded at home during lockdown in Ward's closet.
