Exclusive: Hear Eleri Ward's "Being Alive" from New Stephen Sondheim/Sufjan Stevens Album

On June 4, Ghostlight Records will release Suf/Sond: A Perfect Little Death, a new album from singer-songwriter Eleri Ward that combines the music of Stephen Sondheim with the sounds of Sufjan Stevens. Here's a first listen to "Being Alive":

Blossoming from a spontaneous Instagram cover of "Every Day a Little Death" captioned "Sufjan on Sondheim" in 2019, Ward's album features 3 songs varying from "The Ballad of Sweeney Todd" to "Take Me to the World." All of the songs were recorded at home during lockdown in Ward's closet.

Purchase the album here.