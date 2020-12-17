Exclusive: Basil Twist to Release Film of His Legendary Symphonie Fantastique Show

Basil Twist will release a full-length film adaptation of his now-legendary underwater puppet production Symphonie Fantastique on Friday, Decembr 18, via Vimeo On Demand.

The film was shot during several live performances in 2018, when Symphonie Fantastique returned to HERE Arts Center to mark the show's 20th anniversary. The hourlong film features pianist Christopher O'Riley and puppeteers Kate Brehm, Ben Elling, Andy Gaukel, Jonothon Lyons, Rachel Shane, Lake Simons, and Patrick Newton. Lighting is by Andrew Hill.

Set in a 1,000-gallon glass tank, in which unseen puppeteers manipulate hundreds of fabrics, feathers, forms, plastics, colors, shapes, mylar, and more through swirling water and light, Symphonie Fantastique is set to Berlioz's 1830 program symphony of the same name. The film was captured by Twist and director Bobby Sheehan of Working Pictures, and edited in Italy while Twist was working on a Rome Prize fellowship.

Click here to rent or purchase the film.