Exclusive: Adrienne Warren and Treshelle Edmond Perform "Make Them Hear You" From Ragtime

The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union hosted its annual Sing Out for Freedom concert on Monday, November 2. Among the performers at the virtual event were Tony nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Treshelle Edmond (Deaf West's Spring Awakening) who performed a dual language rendition of the classic Ahrens and Flaherty song "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime. Here it is, with the singers joined by the Broadway Inspirational Voices, under the direction of Michael McElroy.