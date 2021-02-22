Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming In the Heights Movie

Looking for information about the In the Heights movie? We've got you covered. Here's what you need to know.

A scene from the In the Heights movie.

(© Warner Bros. Pictures)

What is it?

A film version of the Tony-winning Broadway musical, In the Heights is set in New York City's Washington Heights, and tells the story of a Latinx community threatened by gentrification, and a bodega owner who must decide whether he wants to return to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother's fortune. The film has a Tony-winning score by Lin-Manuel Miranda, a script by Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Quiara Alegría Hudes, and is directed by Jon M. Chu.

When was it onstage?

In the Heights premiered off-Broadway at the now-defunct 37 Arts in 2007. It moved to Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre in March 2008, where it ran for over 1,100 performances, through January 2011.

When is it being released?

In the Heights was originally scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020, but the film's debut was scuttled due to the Covid crisis. It will now debut on June 18, 2021, simultaneously in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Who's in it?

The film stars Anthony Ramos in the lead role of Usnavi, which he played at the Kennedy Center in 2018. He is joined by Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Jimmy Smits as Kevin, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, and Daphne Rubin-Vegas as Daniela. Olga Merediz reprises her Tony-nominated turn as Abuela Claudia, while the late Doreen Montalvo will once again play the Bolero singer. Miranda himself will take on the role of Piragua Guy.

Can I see a trailer?