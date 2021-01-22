Ethan Hawke to Release New Novel A Bright Ray of Darkness

Penguin Random House will release A Bright Ray of Darkness, Ethan Hawke's first new novel in nearly 20 years, on February 2.

A Bright Ray of Darkness tells the story of a young man making his Broadway debut as Hotspur in Henry IV as he contends with the collapse of his marriage and "one of the most electrifying–and narcissistic–Falstaffs of all time."

Hawke is also the author of Rules for a Knight, The Hottest State, and Ash Wednesday. He has starred in films ranging from Dead Poets Society to Boyhood, and on Broadway in True West, The Coast of Utopia, and Lincoln Center Theatre's 2003 production of Henry IV, where he played Hotspur to Kevin Kline's Falstaff.