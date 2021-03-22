Dove Cameron, Cheyenne Jackson Lead Third Part of Virtual Myths and Hymns Production

Dove Cameron, Shereen Pimentel, and Cheyenne Jackson are among the stars of Love, the third chapter of MasterVoice's virtual production of Adam Guettel's Myths and Hymns. The free production, conceived and directed by Ted Sperling, will be available on YouTube starting Wednesday, April 14 at 6:30pm ET.

Love will feature the songs "Lonely", performed by the MasterVoices choir, with Sperling as director; "Hero and Leander", featuring Jackson; "Come to Jesus'', directed by Victoria Clark and featuring Pimentel and Drew Gehling; "Medusa", with visual art by Earl Womack and a cast including John Brancy as Perseus, Nina Bernstein as Medusa, Lori Wilner as Stheno, and Dianne Drayse Alsonso as Euryale; and "How Can I Lose You?", featuring Cameron as soloist. Orchestrations are by Don Sebesky and Jamie Lawrence, and Ellen Fitzhugh provides additional lyrics.

Myths and Hymns was first performed under the title Saturn Returns in 1998 at the Public Theater. Guettel's first project after Floyd Collins, the piece explores the nature of faith through Greek mythology and ancient hymnals.

More information can be found here.