Disney Pinocchio Remake Casts Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Emmy winners Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key will join Tom Hanks in Disney's live-action reboot of Pinocchio.

Erivo will play the Blue Fairy, while Gordon-Levitt will voice Jiminy Cricket. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice Pinocchio, with Keegan-Michael Key as the voice of Honest John and Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull. Hanks will play Geppetto and Luke Evans is the Coachman.

The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis, with a screenplay by Zemeckis and Chris Weitz. Production begins this month in the United Kingdom, with a Disney Plus release date to be announced.