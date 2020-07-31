Desmin Borges, Terence Archie to Lead Reading of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity

Kristoffer Diaz will direct an online reading of his Obie-winning play The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity on Saturday, August 15 at 7pm. The Play-PerView production will sell tickets starting at $5.

This 10th anniversary reunion reading of the Pulitzer-finalist play will feature original cast members Usman Ally, Terence Archie, Desmin Borges, and Christian Litke, with further casting to be announced.

In The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Macedonio "The Mace" Guerra is a middle rank wrestler who may have discovered his ticket to the big time: a charismatic, trash-talking Indian kid from Brooklyn whom he recruits as the perfect foil to the all-American champion, Chad Deity. But when their rivalry is used to exploit racial stereotypes in the name of ratings, all three men find themselves fighting for much more than the championship title.

This reading will benefit New Dramatists.

Buy tickets here.