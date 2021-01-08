Derek DelGaudio's Acclaimed In & Of Itself Comes to Hulu Later This Month

Hulu will release the film version of Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself on January 22, 2021. The production ran for more than a year at the Daryl Roth Theatre during 2017 and 2018.

'In & Of Itself'' is an intimate and powerful exploration of what it means to be and be seen. The film chronicles DelGaudio's attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His personal journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.

The film version, like the stage production, is directed by Emmy winner Frank Oz. Glenn Kaino serves as artistic producer of the production, which features original music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh and design by A.Bandit.

Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner serve as executive producers, with Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman producing.