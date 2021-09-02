Deaf Broadway to Present Free Into the Woods Concert at Damrosh Park

Deaf Broadway will present a concert of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods in American Sign Language on Wednesday, September 15, at 8pm. Produced with permission from the authors in partnership with Lincoln Center's Restart Stages, the free event will take place at Damrosh Park.

Into the Woods will feature Malik Paris as the Baker, Amelia Hensley as the Baker's Wife, Alexandria Wailes as the Witch, Joshua M. Castille as Jack/Steward, Shelly Guy as Cinderella/Granny, Dickie Hearts as Rapunzel's Prince/Florinda, John McGinty as Cinderella's Prince/Lucinda/Wolf, Anjel Piñero as Little Red/Rapunzel, Gabriel Silva as Narrator/Mysterious Man, and Anne Tomasetti as Jack's Mother/Stepmother.

The musical will be directed by Garrett Zuercher, Joey Caerly as director of American Sign Language, Mirian Rochford as stage manager, and Kimberly Hale as production manager.

Read more about Deaf Broadway and its work here.

For more information on how to get tickets, click here.