David Tennant's Sonnets, Patrick Stewart's Macbeth Will Stream Free This Month

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On has announced a monthlong series of free Shakespeare productions. The films will be available on consecutive Mondays for free and will stream for seven days each.

The "Shakespeare Season" has already kicked off with Jonathan Bate's solo show Being Shakespeare, starring British stage great Simon Callow. You can view it here.

Richard II, starring Fiona Shaw in the title role, will air beginning Monday, November 9. The controversial 1995 National Theatre production was directed for the screen by Deborah Warner and designed by Hildegard Bechtler, with Shaw starring alongside Donald Sinden, Richard Bremmer, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Kevin McKidd, and Paola Dionisotti.

Macbeth, starring Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood, streams beginning Monday, November 16. Directed by Rupert Goold, the filmed adaptation of his Chichester and Broadway production also stars Martin Turner, Michael Feast, and Paul Shelley.

Finally, the channel will air Shakespeare's Sonnets starting November 23. The film showcases all of Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, read by a cast that includes David Tennant, Dominic West, Stephen Fry, Kim Cattrall, and more.

Click here to access The Shows Must Go On.