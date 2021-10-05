David Arquette Leads Empire Circus to NYC This Holiday Season

Remarkable Entertainment and creative director David Arquette (Scream, Never Been Kissed) have announced the world premiere of Empire Circus, a limited engagement this holiday season, set to run from November 12-January 30, 2022, in DUMBO at Empire Stores.

Created by Remarkable Entertainment (Big Apple Circus, Queen of the Night), directed and co-created by Lorenzo Pisoni (Frozen), and designed by John Kole (Baby's All Right), Empire Circus is described as follows:

"DUMBO Meet Bozo. Setting a new stage for family entertainment and introducing a modern take on the iconic Bozo the Clown, Empire Circus transforms Empire Stores — and its picturesque courtyard between the Manhattan & Brooklyn Bridges — into an awe-inspiring, choose-your-own-adventure circus experience that will bring out the Bozo in everyone. Led by extraordinary performers providing an all-access environment unlike anything before, audience members are given the chance to become a courageous crew member, a Grand Prize Game show contestant, or even a star aerialist! With each audience member guiding their own path, Bozo will present a one-of-a-kind circus spectacular where you'll find yourself under, above, and right in the middle of the action — with free goodies, surprises, and fun around every nook and cranny. Just when the world is most in need of joy, Bozo is ready to host the most hilarious, fun-filled, Bozo-style bonkers bash of all time!"

The development of Empire Circus's inaugural show comes off the heels of Arquette's acquisition of the rights to Bozo the Clown. Fifteen years ago, Arquette met Larry Harmon, the entrepreneur who branded Bozo "The World's Most Famous Clown" and brought Bozo to television in the 1950s. Before he died, Harmon handpicked David to carry on the legacy.