Darren Criss, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Moreno, Samuel L. Jackson Set for Broadway for Biden Concert

Broadway for Biden will host the star-studded fundraising event In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation on Wednesday, October 21, at 8pm ET. The event will benefit the Biden Victory Fund.

The company for the concert includes Tony winners Laura Benanti, Victoria Clark, Glenn Close, Chuck Cooper, André De Shields, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jayne Houdyshell, James Monroe Iglehart, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Karen Olivo, Chita Rivera, and BD Wong, as well as Derrick Baskin, Darren Criss, John Goodman, Jennifer Hudson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson, Norman Lear, Norm Lewis, Ashley Park, Steven Pasquale, Carrie Preston, Kelani Queypo, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Phillipa Soo, Ephraim Sykes, the Broadway Dreams Foundation Choir, and the casts of Six and KPOP.

The evening will feature contributions from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights Tony Kushner, Lynn Nottage, and Paula Vogel, as well as John Waters, Chad Beguelin, Robert O'Hara, Stavey Rose, Aurin Squire, and DeLanna Studi.

Liesl Tommy directs and executive-produces, alongside Julie Boardman, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Jennifer Mudge. Choreography is by Christopher Gattelli, Lorin Latarro, Ray Mercer, and Abbey O'Brien, with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb and orchestrations by Chris Boardman and Charlie Rosen. Sean McLaughlin is director of photography and Grady Bowman is associate choreographer. Jacob Climer is costume consultant, Wilson Chin is scenic consultant, Sean Mayes is associate music director, and Andrew Beall is music coordinator.

